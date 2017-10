Federal ethics rules under attack after more Liberal ministers charged with using investment ‘loophole’

The Opposition says a cloud of suspicion lies over the entire federal Liberal cabinet with revelations that a handful of ministers indirectly hold assets outside a blind trust just like Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused several demands by the Opposition to identify the ministers, retorting that critics are slinging mud because they cannot criticize the government’s economic track record.

However, late Monday, a senior governmen