Feds still committed to NAFTA, says Trudeau; won’t discuss Harper letter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking the high road on a letter from his Conservative predecessor Stephen Harper that says the current federal government has been caught “napping on NAFTA.”

Trudeau refused Monday to address the letter directly, citing his ongoing respect for the office of the prime minister and its previous occupants. Instead, he delivered a familiar sales pitch on the current government’s efforts to secure a better, more modern trade agreement.

“We have continually made the extremely strong case to the Americans about how important trade with Canada is, how many good jobs in the U.S. depend on trade with Canada, and how we are very much of the view that we can improve and modernize NAFTA in a way that can benefit all three of our countries,” Trudeau told a news conference.

“We will continue to work diligently to stand up for Canadian interests while remaining constructive and firm around the negotiating table.”