Freeland steps up diplomatic pressure on Venezuela, warns of refugee crisis

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is concerned that the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela is becoming a humanitarian crisis.

Freeland and Peru’s foreign minister are taking that message to the U.N. Secretary General this afternoon in New York City.

The minister made the comment in Toronto at a conference, where she was interviewed on stage by Frank McKenna — a former Liberal premier of New Brunswick and former Canadian ambassador to Washington.

Freeland says there’s a danger of a new refugee crisis as Venezuelans flee the political and economic problems besetting the South American country.

She says Colombia and Brazil are already under pressure from the upheaval in Venezuela.