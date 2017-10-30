National Newswatch
Freeland steps up diplomatic pressure on Venezuela, warns of refugee crisis

By — Oct 30 2017

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is concerned that the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela is becoming a humanitarian crisis.

Freeland and Peru’s foreign minister are taking that message to the U.N. Secretary General this afternoon in New York City.

The minister made the comment in Toronto at a conference, where she was interviewed on stage by Frank McKenna — a former Liberal premier of New Brunswick and former Canadian ambassador to Washington.

Freeland says there’s a danger of a new refugee crisis as Venezuelans flee the political and economic problems besetting the South American country.

She says Colombia and Brazil are already under pressure from the upheaval in Venezuela.

The Canadian Press
