Independent Senators Group now biggest contingent in the Senate

A collective of independent senators now holds a plurality of the seats in the Senate, surpassing the Conservative senators for the first time since the group’s formation.

With three senators recently switching their affiliation to become part of the Independent Senators Group, it now has 39 members, outpacing the Conservative Senate caucus, which currently has 36 members.

The Independent Senators Group was formed by a handful of senators in 2016 to promote a “functioning independent, non-partisan Senate.” Its recent ascent to the top of Senate standings leaderboard doesn’t come with any automatic perks, though the independents are currently negotiating with representatives from the Conservative and Liberal Senate caucuses to get additional committee positions, proportional to their representation in the Upper Chamber.