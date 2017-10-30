JFK’s death still fascinates, poisons faith in politics

As the latest load of Kennedy assassination documents are being studied — understaffed newsrooms internationally are asking readers with a bit of free time to pitch in — it is increasingly a struggle to explain why the event retains such interest.

Kennedy was shot by that most American of figures, the skinny white rat. This particular one, Lee Harvey Oswald, got his gun by mail-order. The U.S. is thick with these sullen losers who beat their mothers and then their wives. They still shoot down from high windows, just as Oswald did on Nov. 22, 1963.