Joel Harden tasked with stealing Ottawa Centre from Ontario Liberals

Joel Harden has been tasked with winning Ottawa Centre for the NDP in the provincial election next June.

Harden won the party’s nomination on the third round of voting Sunday, securing his name on the election ballot in a riding where NDP supporters believe they can pull the rug out from under the Liberals and MPP Yasir Naqvi.

Harden is a researcher for the Canadian Federation of Students who describes himself as a community organizer.

