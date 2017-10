Judge Bill Morneau for what he does, not what he owns

Like all politicians, Finance Minister Bill Morneau deserves to be judged.

Elected legislators — particularly those appointed to cabinet — have a responsibility to voters. It makes sense that those voters keep an eye on them.

Morneau is no exception.

But if he is to be judged it should be for what he does, not what he owns.

Morneau owns a lot. He comes from a weal