Lebouthillier’s top political staff should have known about Revenue Canada’s now-nixed plans to tax employee discounts: former CRA ministers

A former Jean Chrétien-era national revenue minister says Diane Lebouthillier’s top political staff should have known and warned the minister about prospective plans for the Canadian Revenue Agency to begin taxing employee discounts, a controversial proposal which has since been kiboshed by the government.

David Anderson, a former long-serving Liberal MP and cabinet minister who oversaw the CRA for the first three years of the Jean Chrétien government, which won power in 1993, said many of the complex decisions and judgment calls rendered by the agency come from experienced tax lawyers and accountants who “may have different views.”

However, if the decision on employee discounts truly emanated from the department’s bureaucracy, Ms. Lebouthillier (Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-Madeleine, Que.) has to ask herself how her political staff kept in her in the dark, he argued.