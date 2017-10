Morneau’s other million shares in his former company were sold two years ago — or donated to charity

John Ivison National Post In fact, by the end of it all, Morneau will have given away or paid in tax almost half the value of his Morneau Shepell holdings when he entered politics Bill Morneau believes it’s important Canadians have confidence in their government, but has been loath to release information that would have helped convince them of his own probity — including the revelation that two years ago, when he sold off nearly one million shares in Morneau Shepell, he donated $4.5 million to a charitable foundation.

