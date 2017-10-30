New expense disclosures would have ‘caught’ NDP: LeBlanc

The Commons governing board has approved a new expense disclosure system a senior Liberal on the board says would have detected NDP spending on a satellite office network before it exploded in a raging controversy prior to the 2015 election.

The new disclosure regime will require proactive disclosure of all expenditures by the research bureau of each recognized party in the Commons and will cost Parliament $2 million yearly in additional new staff and information technology, according to minutes of the Board of Internal Economy tabled last week.

NDP expenditures from its Commons research bureau to suppor