Proposed Manitoba carbon tax ‘will have to go up’: Federal environment minister

Manitoba’s proposed carbon tax is going to have to rise, according to Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
“Manitoba’s approach is good for the first two years. We’ve set a federal standard. But after that, they will have to go up,” Catherine McKenna told reporters on Monday.
On Friday, the province released its proposed five-year climate plan, including a flat $25-per-tonne carbon tax — half of the $50-per-tonne tax by 2022 prescribed in a federal plan laid out earlier this year.