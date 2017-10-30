State-sponsored cyberattacks on Canada successful about once a week

The Canadian government’s computer networks have been hit by state-sponsored cyberattacks about 50 times a week — and at least one of them usually succeeded.

That acknowledgment from the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), the secretive agency charged with preventing such attacks, is a rare glimpse into the scale and frequency of attempts by foreign powers to penetrate federal government systems.

“Between 2013 and 2015, the Government of Canada detected, on average a year, more than 2,500 state-sponsored cyber activities against its networks,” says a new report.