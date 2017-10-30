Stop tiptoeing around Quebec’s veil ban, feds

There are so many third rails in Canadian politics — issues so explosive that parties will tie themselves in knots to avoid them, or else choose to punt them to the courts.

Same sex rights, abortion and private health care top the list, to which — thanks to Quebec’s Bill 62 — we can now add niqabs and burkas. One can almost hear all three major federal parties quaking in their collective shoes as they approach the next election with this law hovering like a giant sword of Damocles over their heads.

Quebec’s proposed Bill 62 would ban the wearing of face coverings when dealing with the state, whether you are boarding public transit, visiting a medical clinic, or getting your driver’s licence. By using the language of security, identification and communication, the bill throws all face coverings — whether ski masks, niqabs, or sunglasses — into one box.