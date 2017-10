Trudeau takes ATV to get to work during Ottawa-area downpour

A deluge of heavy rain and high winds created a messy commute for workers in the National Capital Region Monday morning, forcing even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take some unconventional measures to get to work.

Trudeau had to climb aboard a John Deere Gator all-terrain vehicle and take back roads from his weekend residence in the Gatineau Hills to make it to the office in downtown Ottawa.