Trump responds to arrests in Russian probe

U.S. President Donald Trump said alleged misdeeds by ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were “years ago,” and asserted there was “NO COLLUSION!” between his campaign and the Russian government.

Responding to news that two former senior campaign aides were charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, the president asked on Twitter why “Crooked Hillary & Dems” aren’t the focus of the probe. His Twitter response marked the first official comment by the White House on the news that Manafort and Rick Gates turned themselves into federal authorities in the first arrests in Mueller’s probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.