Who’s afraid of Jason Kenney?

Folks laughed when Jason Kenney launched his unite-the right campaign in Alberta 15 months ago. He hopped out of a shiny pickup truck – painted Tory blue – and told reporters that he was going to visit every constituency in the province. “I figured my Dodge Ram would do a better job than a Prius,” he joked.

