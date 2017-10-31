$5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds

Canada’s prison watchdog says small portions and inferior quality food are driving heightened tensions and a black market economy behind bars.

In his annual report to Parliament, Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger said spending cuts in 2014 resulted in a fixed daily food budget of $5.41 per inmate.

That has fuelled a flood of complaints about portion size, especially protein, as well as quality and selection.

The supply of food has become part of the underground economy, where it is bought, bartered and sold for other items, Zinger said.

“Playing with the food of hungry and frustrated prisoners can have unintended detrimental effects,” he said.