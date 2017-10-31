Bill Morneau selling off stock holdings in family firm

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in the process this week of selling all his and his family’s shares in Morneau Shepell, the company his father founded and together, over 25 years, they expanded.

And his office says Morneau intends to donate not just any profits on the value of his shares since taking office, but also the dividends realized this week on those shares.

“The shares are being sold in an orderly manner, and the process is being done appropriately and expeditiously. Should the family receive the cash dividend, the amount will be included in the funds donated to charity,” said his spokes