Carter Page: Russia ‘may have come up’ in his Trump campaign emails, ‘nothing major’ was discussed

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page admitted that the topic of Russia “may have come up” in emails with campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to charges of making a false statement to the FBI about his contact with Russian government officials.

In an interview on MSNBC, Page, who’s scheduled to testify behind closed doors before a House intelligence committee panel Thursday, said he “might have been” on email threads with Papadopoulos where Russia “may have come up from time to time,” but clarified that “nothing major” was discussed.