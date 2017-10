David Peterson receives apology as sexual harassment lawsuit thrown out

A Pan Am Games employee has apologized to David Peterson after her multi-million-dollar sexual harassment lawsuit against the former premier was dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court.

Ximena Morris issued an apology to both Peterson and his wife, Shelley, for launching the suit in 2015. But her lawyer says she doesn’t apologize for the substance of the allegations, and had agreed to drop the case because of the mounting costs of the legal system.