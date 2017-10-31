Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean declines key role with United Conservatives

Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean will not be taking an active role in the United Conservative Party Opposition at the Alberta legislature — at least for now.

Jean was not given a critic portfolio Tuesday by new United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, but Jean said that was his wish.

“I advised Mr. Kenney at this time that I will be focusing on my constituency,” Jean said.

“As a leader of the (former Wildrose) opposition and frankly since my son’s death I haven’t had time to concentrate on anything else.

“And as you know my house burned down 18 months ago