Google, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau Liberals

U.S. tech giants including Google, Amazon and Microsoft have held more than 100 separate meetings with influential members of Canada’s Liberal government over the past 12 months, Radio-Canada has learned.
Some critics say those meetings raise ethical issues in light of the government’s controversial agreement with Netflix.
Radio-Canada, the French-language arm of CBC, pored over the lobby registry and found Amazon had 99 meetings with decision-makers, while Google had 37 meetings, including one with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his two closest collaborators: chief of staff Katie Telford and principal secretary Gerald Butts. Microsoft, Netflix and Facebook also had meetings with federal officials.