John Kelly says he will ‘never’ apologize for false claims he made about ’empty barrel’ Frederica Wilson

John Kelly vowed on Monday night that he would ‘never’ apologize for making false remarks about Rep. Frederica Wilson on October 19.

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked him if he would step back from his comments, in which he called Wilson an ’empty barrel’ and incorrectly said that she had boasted about her fundraising in a 2015 memorial service.

‘Oh, no. No. Never,’ he responded. ‘Well, I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.’

