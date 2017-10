Manafort and Gates Pose ‘Serious Risk of Flight,’ Says Mueller

Former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates posed a “serious risk of flight” because of their wealth and connections abroad, special counsel Robert Mueller argued in newly filed court papers.

A federal judge granted Mueller’s request for substantial bail and travel restrictions on the pair, who face a 12-count criminal indictment alleging money laundering and bank, tax and lobbying disclosure violations.