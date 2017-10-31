Negotiating a Canada-China trade agreement – What about IP?

Expectations are high for an announcement this fall that Canada and China will take the next step toward negotiating a trade agreement, either a full-blown FTA (Free Trade Agreement) or, more likely, some form of sectoral liberalization agreement, where both sides will seek opportunities in specified sectors without necessarily making all concessions reciprocal.

The Trudeau government has been engaged in public consultations to seek the views of Canadians about whether and how to achieve closer economic ties with China. According to most surveys, including the annual poll conducted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, Canadians are ambivalent, with concerns expressed about the extent of Chinese investment in Canada, possible access to Canada by Chinese contract labour, and China’s human rights situation. Most business groups are supportive but among business the question of intellectual property (IP) rights looms large, given China’s reputation as a country where IP theft is common and China’s growing appetite for western technology. How big a concern then should the IP issue be for Canada as it embarks on negotiations with China?