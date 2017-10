New book ‘Invisible No More’ will change what you think you know about police brutality

If you are asked to picture police brutality against Black people, chances are you’ll imagine police shooting Black men.

You might imagine Black men lined up facing the wall, hands raised.

You might think of Black men being beaten up in jail. You might know names such as Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Dafonte Miller and Andrew Loku. If you generally keep up with the news, you might even mention Sandra Bland, the Black woman who was found dead in a Texas jail cell in 2015.