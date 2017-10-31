Ontario woman plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults

TORONTO — An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The woman's proposed statement of claim says she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto.

The actress is seeking millions of dollars in damages, claiming she has suffered mental distress, extreme social anxiety and depression, as well as social isolation and feelings of guilt, worthlessness and shame as a result of what happened.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Weinstein's representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The actress, who cannot be named, alleges in documents filed with a Toronto court that she was approached by Weinstein while leaving the set of the film, and was told she looked like someone the producer described as his "ex-girlfriend."

The proposed statement of claim said someone identifying herself as Weinstein's assistant then called the woman, saying Weinstein found her "very talented." The assistant invited the woman to breakfast with the producer at a hotel to discuss her career, according to the document.

The woman was thrilled, the claim said, and believed the meeting was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She met the assistant at the hotel, was invited up to a suite to meet with Weinstein and was left alone with the producer, the document said.

On a tour of his suite, Weinstein allegedly overpowered the actress, pushed her onto a bed and exposed himself, the proposed statement of claim said.

"He said words to the effect of 'I do think you are a very talented young girl but the best thing you could do for your career...' He then gestured and looked at his penis," the document alleged.

Weinstein then allegedly forced down the woman's skirt and held her down by her wrists as she said "no" either two or three times, according to the document.

The producer then allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on the woman without her consent, the document said.

The woman was able to break free, escape the room and eventually met up with her agent and a friend, the proposed statement of claim said. Weinstein allegedly called her repeatedly in the hours that followed, the claim said.

"Weinstein said that there had been a misunderstanding and that things between them were unresolved. He again implored her to return to the hotel," the document said.

The woman went back to the hotel later that day with her agent and friend, the document said, and Weinstein's assistant insinuated the producer wanted to apologize in private.

The actress was then allegedly assaulted again, the proposed statement of claim said.

"He threw his weight onto her and tried to stick his tongue down her throat," the document alleged. "She pushed herself free. She got down to the lobby and left immediately."

Weinstein repeatedly called the woman from time to time for about a year to ask for further meetings and to "otherwise harass her," but she refused to see him again, the document said.

The proposed statement of claim also said the woman reported the alleged sexual assaults to Toronto police on Monday last week.

The civil case will be in a Toronto court on Nov. 6, where the woman's lawyers will be seeking to move ahead with the claim without using her name.

Using the woman's name would cause irreparable harm to her mental health and well-being, according to an affidavit from one of her lawyers filed in court. She may not continue with the case if she must use her name, the affidavit said.

The woman's allegations come as Weinstein, an Oscar-winning film mogul, faces a slew of sexual harassment allegations from several women. He was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by him ran in the New York Times. Weinstein's representative Sallie Hofmeister has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Liam Casey , The Canadian Press