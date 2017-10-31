Now we know Jean Chretien’s secret plan had he lost the Quebec referendum

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien addresses the audience during an event to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Canadian Flag, in Mississauga, Ont., on February 15, 2015. Canada should welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin's offers to help fight the Islamic State in Syria, says Jean Chretien. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Referendum –

It’s an open question whether a different prime minister would have delivered a better or worse result for federalist forces on referendum night. There is a lot of blame to go around. We could blame Pierre Trudeau for patriating the constitution without Québec’s signature. We could blame Brian Mulroney for reopening the constitution rather than letting sleeping dogs lie. We could blame Newfoundland premier Clyde Wells for his decisive role in defeating the Meech Lake Accord. We could blame Québec premier Jacques Parizeau for asking a trick question. And we could blame Jean Chrétien for not anticipating and preparing for what turned out to be a razor-thin referendum vote.