Paul Manafort charges don’t ensure justice – but it’s a start

On Friday, CNN broke the news that special prosecutor Robert Mueller had filed charges against someone in Donald Trump’s circle and would reveal the target on Monday. The news sent the public into a flurry of speculation damning in its own right: The list of people in the President’s camp under federal investigation is so long that there was no way to predict with confidence who the first indicted would be.

Today, the loser of this perverse game of Clue was named: it was Paul Manafort, with alleged money-laundering all over the world. His arrest was not surprising: In September, Mr. Mueller had told Mr. Manafort – a GOP operative who served dictators and oligarchs abroad before becoming Mr. Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 – that his indictment was forthcoming. But Mr. Manafort’s surrender on Monday to the FBI still feels shocking, given that the administration has faced so few consequences for its offences.