Quebec warned of ‘slide into totalitarianism’ over politican’s arrest by anti-corruption police

Guy Ouellette

The crisis enveloping Quebec’s anti-corruption police following last week’s arrest of a National Assembly member deepened Tuesday as the Speaker of the legislature warned of a threat to democracy.

Addressing the legislature concerning the arrest without charges of Guy Ouellette, Speaker Jacques Chagnon called the situation “intolerable” and said he has not seen anything like it in his 32 years in politics.