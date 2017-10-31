Skip the NAFTA blow-by-blow

For those of us who participated in the negotiations of the original Canada-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the serial public announcements telling us that negotiators would be meeting for various of the planned seven rounds of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks have been jarring. The whole concept of negotiating in public is inimical to the kind of horse trading that has to go on between countries whose interests diverge, however friendly and united they may be in their common objective of modernizing the 23-year old treaty.

Setting up the news media by pre-arranged appointments to “negotiate” invites the need to comment about “progress.” But negotiations don’t work that way; they don’t advance by small increments until a perceptible “whole” emerges; tiny, unimportant issues can be resolved and put in the bin for signed-off and agreed clauses, but all of the important provisions will be discussed and debated, and consensus withheld until each side gets the most of what it expects or hopes to achieve.

Thus, the agreement is done when it is done and watching it in its stages of gestation is even less useful than waiting for a pot of water to boil. In this case, it may actually prevent it from ever achieving that state. The reason for this is simple: the issues between the three amigos can be quite contentious. Yes, a good deal needs to be good for all participants, but not every concession to gain a desired advantage is popular with every constituency back home. Speculation about such things won’t help earn negotiators the support of those affected.