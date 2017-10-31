Tories ahead in third quarter fundraising, Liberals closing gap

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) shares a laugh with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as they attend the National Press Gallery Dinner in Gatineau, Quebec on Saturday June 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The big blue Conservative machine is still leading the pack in party fundraising, but the Liberals appear to be narrowing the gap.

Third quarter fundraising figures released through Elections Canada show the opposition Conservatives brought in $3.6 million in donations, with the governing Liberals lagging behind them at $3.1 million.

The Conservatives are down slightly from last quarter, while the Liberals posted gains. But when compared to third quarter results from the previous year, the Liberals are about where they were ($3.2 million at the time), while the Conservatives have improved, up by $512,700.