Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly calls Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an ‘honorable man’

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday celebrated Confederate General Robert E. Lee as an “honorable man” and suggested that a a lack of compromise caused the Civil War.

“I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man,” Kelly said in an interview on Fox News Monday evening. “He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first back in those days. Now it’s different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand.”