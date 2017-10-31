What’s the next big thing after oil for Alberta?

Is oil becoming passé?

If so, what is going to replace it in Alberta? What kind of industries will provide the well-paying jobs that lured so many people to this province over the past 20 years and kept them here?

That’s the big question facing Albertans, and other petroleum producing regions of Canada, as the bad news regarding the future of fossil fuels keeps piling up.

Just last week the National Energy Board released a report in which it forecast that fossil fuel consumption in Canada could peak in two years and then drop by as much as 13 per cent by 2040.