Who owns what in the Liberal cabinet?

The political conversation in the nation’s capital has been dominated in recent weeks by questions of whether Bill Morneau has placed sufficient distance between his personal fortune and his actions as finance minister. Now, the microscope is veering toward other members of the Liberal cabinet.

The scrutiny stems from the ongoing controversy over whether Morneau was in a conflict of interest for holding roughly $21 million in shares in his family business, human resources and pension giant Morneau Shepell, while promoting legislation that could benefit the company.