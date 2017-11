Jason Kenney reflects a mood of serious alienation in Alberta

Hardly had Jason Kenney won the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party before the commentariat had moved on. Yes, yes, yes, in order to achieve this feat he first had to win the leadership of the province’s Progressive Conservative party, then fight and win a referendum on merging the PCs and the Wildrose Party, then defeat Wildrose Leader Brian Jean for the UCP leadership, all in just over seven months and all by massive — and I mean massive — margins. But what has he done lately?