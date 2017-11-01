Little concern from politicians as Environment Canada buys ultimate vehicles for testing

John Ivison National Post

Rebel Media has made a habit of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory but never more so than when it ran a story last fall about the federal Environment Department purchasing a number of expensive cars.

The story was a genuine scoop that resurfaced on Twitter this week and is causing indigestion in the upper reaches of the Trudeau government.

Yet Rebel flubbed its exclusive by headlining the story “Climate Barbie Goes on Luxury Car Buying Spree” — a derogatory reference to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and needless sensationalism that deflected attention from the content.