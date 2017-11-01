Nova Scotia’s project monitoring weak, increasing risk to environment: auditor

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's auditor general says the monitoring of terms and conditions for various industrial projects by the province's Environment Department is "weak".

In a new report, Michael Pickup says the department is "failing" in this aspect of its environmental oversight because it is not evaluating whether its terms and conditions are working to reduce environmental risks.

He says from 2013 to 2016, the department approved 53 of 54 projects presented for environmental approval.

Pickup says 22 projects were examined and of the 53 terms and conditions tested by his office, almost half were not monitored to find out whether they were met, something he says "increases the risk that the environment is not protected as planned."

The report also notes that some of the terms and conditions attached to project approvals lacked important details such as deadlines for completion and reporting requirements.

In another area highlighted in his report, Pickup says the $130 million liability for the Boat Harbour cleanup in Pictou County has grown by more than 10 times the original estimate of $12 million made in 2013.

The Canadian Press