Parti Quebecois members celebrate Rene Levesque on 30th anniversary of his death

QUEBEC — Parti Quebecois caucus members have paid tribute to party co-founder Rene Levesque on the 30th anniversary of his death.

Levesque became premier in 1976 and was re-elected in 1981 before stepping down four years later.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee and other caucus members attended a ceremony today in front of a statue of Levesque that stands near the national assembly in Quebec City.

Lisee praised Levesque for what he called his determination and extraordinary political will.

The former premier died of a massive heart attack on Nov. 1, 1987, at the age of 65.

The Canadian Press