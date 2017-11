PSAC tells Trudeau and Notley to stand up for the oil industry

Some strong words from the president of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) on Tuesday as he called on the federal and provincial governments to stand up for the oil industry.

As PSAC President Mark Salkeld announced the forecast for oil wells to be drilled in Canada next year, he came down hard on the Trudeau and Notley governments for not backing the industry enough in its quest to get its product to tidewater.