Torstar Corp. reports $6.6-million third-quarter loss as revenue slips

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. says it lost $6.6 million in its third quarter as revenue slipped compared with a year ago.

The publisher of the Toronto Star says the loss amounted to eight cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The loss compared with a profit of $1.4 million or two cents per share a year ago when the company benefited from the sale of its printing plant in Vaughan, Ont., and the sale of a property in Guelph, Ont.

On an adjusted basis, Torstar says it lost eight cents per share for the quarter, the same as the third quarter of 2016.

Total segmented revenue, which includes a proportionate share of revenues from joint ventures and its 56 per cent stake in VerticalScope, fell to $164.6 million compared with $181.7 million a year ago.

In its outlook, Torstar (TSX:TS.B) says cost reduction will remain a important area of focus.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.

The Canadian Press