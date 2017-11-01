Trudeau and ethics watchdog at odds over conflict-of-interest loophole

The federal ethics watchdog and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disagree over how many cabinet ministers are currently using a conflict-of-interest loophole to avoid divesting personal investments or putting them in a blind trust.

Mary Dawson says a number of Liberal cabinet ministers hold controlled assets indirectly, but Mr. Trudeau contends that only beleaguered Finance Minister Bill Morneau does, and that he is now in the process of selling shares in Morneau Shepell and setting up a blind trust.