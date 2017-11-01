Unions file complaints, want Treasury Board to pay up for not acting on new contracts on time

Two of the largest federal public service unions are set to file complaints this week against the government for missing deadlines to implement new collective agreements affecting up to 130,000 workers.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service and the Public Service Alliance of Canada are going to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, seeking compensation from their employer, which admits it won’t meet the deadlines.

Chris Aylward, PSAC’s national executive vice president, and Debi Daviau, PIPSC’s national president, say their members’ collective agreements have not been fully implemented on time due to ongoing issues with the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system. They said the Treasury Board admitted in a meeting last week it would not meet deadlines for at least six bargaining units’ from the two unions.