Why do we expect total self-flagellation from men in the wake of sexual assault scandals?

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, thinkpiece after thinkpiece has been circulating instructing men of ways they can “help” women dismantle the parts of our culture in which sexual violence pervades.

These lists of tips and guidelines vary in terms of specific recommendations, but the idea they all share is that even if you, male reader, are not harassing or assaulting women, you are still responsible for the way women are treated by men everywhere. Indeed, even when you’re doing nothing at all to harm women, you’re still doing something wrong.