With key Liberal bills on the way, Senate independents gain more sway in new committee agreement

With senators increasingly holding greater-than-ever sway over the outcome of government legislation, a source confirms the Senate’s three formal caucuses will announce, on Thursday, an agreement to make committees proportional.

The much-anticipated committee agreement came together late Tuesday night, right on deadline. About half-a-dozen three-hour meetings had been held between the Independent Senators Group (ISG), Conservatives and Liberals, according to a source within one of the three groups. (The Liberals are partisan but independent from Trudeau’s caucus, while Conservatives are the only group that still sits with MPs at weekly meetings.)