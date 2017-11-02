Alphabet chairman concerned about ‘wedges’ between U.S.-Canada relations

The chairman of Google’s parent company says he is concerned that politics in the U.S. will drive various wedges in the historically excellent relations the country has had with Canada.

Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt says the U.S. is currently focused on identity politics over value politics, in contrast to Canada.

Schmidt made the comments today during an onstage chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Google-hosted conference in Toronto.

The former Google CEO added that the North American