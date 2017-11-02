National Newswatch

Bombardier lands large potential C Series order – cuts deliveries for year

By — Nov 2 2017

Bombardier Inc. landed its largest potential C Series order in nearly two years even as it cut its forecast for deliveries this year because of engine delivery issues.

The Montreal-based aerospace manufacturer said it has signed a letter of intent with an unidentified European customer for a firm order of 31 C Series aircraft and options for an additional 30 jets. Based on the list price, the firm order portion would be worth $2.4 billion.

Chief executive Alain Bellemare said the potential order that is expected to be finalized this year is great news for the program, which is the subject of a preliminary trade sanction from the U.S. government.

“This new order confirms the increasing confidence that airlines and leasing companies have in the C Series and we expect to see accelerating sales momentum in the months ahead,” he said Thursday during a conference call about its third-quarter results.

Tanzania ordered two larger CS300 planes last December, but Delta Air Lines placed an order for up to 125 CS100 aircraft last April.

The Canadian Press
