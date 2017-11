Canada about to unveil first set of Magnitsky sanctions on Venezuelans, Russians, official says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses modernizing NAFTA at public forum at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada will “quite soon” flex new legal muscles created by its recent passage of Magnitsky law to sanction individuals in both Venezuela and Russia, a Canadian government official confirms.

A third, unnamed nationality may also be represented in this “first tranche” of sanctions against individuals accused of being human rights abusers, the official told the Post Wednesday.