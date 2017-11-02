Costs to run Prime Minister Trudeau’s office climb higher

The cost of running the Prime Minister’s Office has risen to the highest level since 2011.

Justin Trudeau’s office cost taxpayers $8.3 million in 2016-17, the latest audited figure available and the first full fiscal year of his prime ministership.

The level is higher than for any year during Stephen Harper’s last term of office, 2011-15, a period when the Conservative government was focused on eliminating the federal deficit.

And it’s 20 per cent higher than in 2015-16, a year during which Harper turned over the keys to Trudeau after the Oct. 19, 2015, election. The vote followed an unusually lengthy 78-day campaign, when the PMO operated at reduced levels, for a total of $6.9 million.