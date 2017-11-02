Ex-DNC interim chair Donna Brazile says Clinton campaign, committee hijacked nomination process

—Bernie may have been on to something.

The former interim chief of the Democratic National Committee opened up about the financial turmoil within the organization as well as the heartbreak she experienced when she uncovered evidence indicating Hillary Clinton commandeered the committee well before she nabbed the presidential nomination.

In an excerpt from her upcoming book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House featured by Politico, Donna Brazile recalled investigating the DNC following a series of hacked emails suggested Clinton hijacked the party.